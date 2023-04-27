LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Further Reading

