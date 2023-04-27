Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.45-13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.47. Linde also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.25. The company had a trading volume of 157,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.59. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

