Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Trading Up 4.4%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89. 1,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Liontown Resources in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liontown Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Liontown Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

