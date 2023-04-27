Liquity USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.15 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $278.18 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 275,093,798 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

