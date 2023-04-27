Lisk Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003315 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $137.41 million and $2.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004281 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,175,381 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.