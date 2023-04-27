Lisk Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.05 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $135.81 million and $3.05 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004288 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,173,587 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

