Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $442.00

Shares of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.52) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.47), with a volume of 18184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.32).

Literacy Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £262.80 million and a P/E ratio of 317.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 385.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

