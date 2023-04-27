LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.00

Shares of LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 12989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

LMS Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,135.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

