Loop Capital Lowers Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $240.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Loop Capital from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.30. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $148.93 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $242.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.