Lucid Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 114,388 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 12% compared to the average volume of 102,357 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,393,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,690,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,283,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

