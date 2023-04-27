Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $143.93 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

