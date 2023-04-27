Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Shares Down 6.4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 11,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 26,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Lumina Gold Stock Down 7.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
