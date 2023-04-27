LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LYB opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile



LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

