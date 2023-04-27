MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading Down 5.6%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.98 and last traded at $56.17. Approximately 73,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 436,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Articles

