Man Group (LON:EMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 284.33 ($3.55).

Shares of LON:EMG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 223 ($2.79). 1,127,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,359. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.44, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.23. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.67).

In related news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.57), for a total value of £204,000.94 ($254,778.24). 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

