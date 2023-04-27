Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 75,662 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Bridge Capital

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of LOAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,584. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Featured Articles

