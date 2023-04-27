Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.
Manitowoc Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. 277,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Manitowoc by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
