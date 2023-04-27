Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Manitowoc Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. 277,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Manitowoc by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

