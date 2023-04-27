ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Lowered to $80.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.79 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

