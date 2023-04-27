Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,776,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,887 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $14.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 326,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,248 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,198,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.