Marc Schegerin Sells 50,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $2,735,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,480.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Schegerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

Morphic Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MORF traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $46.53. 540,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,631. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 1,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading

