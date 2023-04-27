Marc Schegerin Sells 50,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORFGet Rating) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $2,735,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,480.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Schegerin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 7th, Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

Morphic Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MORF traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $46.53. 540,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,631. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 1,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

