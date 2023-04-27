MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.60

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 379120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 129,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,740,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

