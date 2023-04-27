MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $310.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.90. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,433,000 after acquiring an additional 60,108 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.30.
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
