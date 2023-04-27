Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,204 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $369.88. 803,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.19. The company has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

