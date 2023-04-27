Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 861,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,528. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

