Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.28 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,882,790,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,194,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,349,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

