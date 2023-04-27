Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.21 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 61.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Leidos by 34.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,195. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

