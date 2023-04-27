Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 379 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.24% of Forward Air worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Forward Air by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Trading Up 1.0 %

FWRD stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.88. 62,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

