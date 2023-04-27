Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 386 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,473. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.