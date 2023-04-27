Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,975. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.