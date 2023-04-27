Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.73. 258,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,277. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $208.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

