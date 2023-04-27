Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $32,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $344.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $386.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.14.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

