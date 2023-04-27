Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 3.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 4,045,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,528,573. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -200.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.