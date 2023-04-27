Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.27

Apr 27th, 2023

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

MVI stock opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £52.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,312.50 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.68. Marwyn Value Investors has a one year low of GBX 89.99 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

