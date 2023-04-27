Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.42% of Masco worth $44,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.23.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,341. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

