Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Mastercard stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.57. 1,898,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,057. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.