Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.