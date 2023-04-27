Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.
MAT stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.96. 2,463,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 50.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mattel by 454.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.
