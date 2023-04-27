Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.94. 1,387,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,973,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.