MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

MaxLinear Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in MaxLinear by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.