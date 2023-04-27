MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in MaxLinear by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

