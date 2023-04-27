McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Hess by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Hess stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,418. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

