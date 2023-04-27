McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Grows Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STE traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.35. 99,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,513. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.62. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

