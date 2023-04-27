McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.60. 556,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

