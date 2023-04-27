McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.13.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $201.00. 492,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,836. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $269.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.