McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $9,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ambarella by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 924,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ambarella from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.02.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

