McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.53. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 21,200 shares.

McCoy Global Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of C$18.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.183355 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

