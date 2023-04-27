MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,775.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MDJM Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ MDJH opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. MDJM has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.54.

Get MDJM alerts:

About MDJM

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.