MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 59,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 191,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of analysts have commented on MAX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,438,881.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,394 in the last ninety days. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

