Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.
