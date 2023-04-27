Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 7.7%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 9,504,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,576,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.