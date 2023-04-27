Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of MCVEF stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Medicover AB has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.
About Medicover AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicover AB (publ) (MCVEF)
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.