Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MCVEF stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Medicover AB has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

